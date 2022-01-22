Crowd gathers at Bangsar LRT station for #TangkapAzamBaki protest

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): A crowd of about 100 people have gathered this morning at the Bangsar LRT Station ahead of the #TangkapAzamBaki protest.

The protest is mainly to call for Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to step down following his stock trading scandal that has recently emerged.

About 100 of the protesters have started gathering at Jalan Bangsar underneath the LRT station flyover where a crowd of police and media are also seen standing by.

At 11am, the group’s representative Mandeep Singh started to chant “Tangkap Azam” calling for him to be arrested.

Another representative Adam Adli Abdul Halim then proceeded to give a speech in which he demanded for justice against the alleged corruption case of Azam to be investigated by the government.

“We can’t always clean up the mess if the institution is not clean at all,” he told the crowd which kept growing.

Meanwhile, heavy police presence around Kuala Lumpur were also seen this morning to curb the protest which was originally slated to be held at Sogo shopping complex located at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

Multiple roadblocks have been put in place to prevent people from entering Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Syed Putra, Jalan Putra.

LRT, MRT and monorail stations in the city centre have been closed off.

Meanwhile the Federal Reserve Unit vehicles arrived at Jalan Bangsar at 11.10 am. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME