Dr Rundi: 219 pigs culled at a farm in Sarikei

SIBU (Jan 22): A total of 219 pigs have been culled at a farm in Sarikei, as a control measure to curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), says Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

The Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said to date, ASF cases had been reported in Durin, Sibu and Repok in Sarikei.

“As an effort aimed at controlling the spread of this epidemic, Sarawak Veterinary Services Department (DVSS) has announced that no movement of pigs is allowed from one division to another.

“Nevertheless, DVSS will introduce the Test and Slaughter Procedure in line with the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, which allows registered pig farms to send pigs to the respective divisional district councils for testing and marking, before slaughtering them for sale within the respective division,” Dr Rundi said in a statement yesterday.

Pig farmers in divisions that are still free from the epidemic are advised to be more vigilant and tighten their farm biosecurity systems, and to avoid visiting pig farms.

He also said if there were any anomalies or abnormalities in livestock mortality rates on livestock farms, breeders are required to report directly to the nearest Divisional Veterinary Services Office or call Whatsapp to 016-284 0918.

He assured the public that pork in the market is safe for consumption as they are not from ASF-infected areas.

According to Dr Rundi, farm surveillance and control activities as a whole in Sarawak is done by DVSS on an ongoing basis.

He said he was glad to be informed that pork and pork exports to Brunei and Singapore from Pig Farming Area (PFA) in Pasir Putih, Simunjan, was unaffected because it has been recognised as an African Swine Fever (ASF) Free Compartment by Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia and by Animal and Veterinary Service of Singapore.