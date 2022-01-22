Education Minister: Tender process for facility upgrade of SK Long Bemang to start in February

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): The tender process for the building construction and upgrading of facilities at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Bemang in Baram, Sarawak will be made in February at the latest, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Radzi said the move was taken following a report that a Year Two pupil of the school fell off a veranda after a rotted wood railing gave way.

“As an immediate action, the Sarawak State Education Department (JPN) has provided an allocation for works on the replacement of wooden corridor railings and other minor repairs at the school which are now ongoing.

“The Education Ministry (MOE) will ensure that the project at the school runs smoothly and the appointment of a contractor after the tender is opened will be finalised as soon as possible,” he said in the post.

“The project was to provide a more conducive and safe facilities for school children,” he said adding that the school has already been included in the list of development or maintenance of dilapidated MOE school building projects

Yesterday, it was reported that a nine-year-old girl from SK Long Bemang suffered injuries after she fell from a veranda last Wednesday (Jan 19). – Bernama