Fazzrudin: GPS firm on not accepting party hoppers

KUCHING (Jan 22): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) maintains its stance on party-hopping by not accepting political frogs in the state government, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said.

Although he expressed support for suggestions to further strengthen the democracy in the state and respect the rights of voters, he asserted that GPS rejects any move to circumvent the wishes of the people and undermine the wishes of the voters.

The Tupong assemblyman said this in response to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen who called on the GPS state government to emulate the Parliament in enacting an anti-party hopping law to preserve the sanctity of democracy in the state.

“We cannot deny that party hopping is the culprit to the current state of political instability in the country. In realising this, GPS under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has reiterated that it will not accept political frogs in the state government.

“This was mentioned on the back of GPS’ landslide victory in the recently concluded state election as well as its first point in the coalition’s manifesto – to assure the stability and political autonomy of Sarawak,” he said in a statement this evening.

With that being said, Fazzruddin pointed out that GPS should direct its focus to enact people-centric laws, covering aspects of the people’s welfare.

He added that after the state election, it should deliver for the people by introducing policies and approaches that will directly benefit them.

“Enough about politics, we should start working for the people,” he said.