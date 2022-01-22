Five GPS leaders set up ‘New Team for New Sibu’ to deliver effective service

SIBU (Jan 22): Five Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders in Sibu have set up a team to give the people of Sibu a voice as well as to deliver their service effectively.

The team, called New Team for New Sibu, is made up of Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Senator Robert Lau.

When speaking to the press today, Dr Annuar said the team had their first meeting on Friday to discuss problems faced by Sibu folk including water, flood, drainage, public transport, low-cost housing and hospital services.

“We also divided the jobs among ourselves. For example, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will spearhead the drainage, flood and water issue; Michael will look into public transport which is reliable and affordable; Joseph is entrusted to look into traffic and roads; myself to look into hospital services; while Robert Lau will look into housing and recreation centres.

“These are the issues that we need to solve. We will go on the ground with the relevant agencies,” he added.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation), suggested that the team meet up every month to discuss and find ways to solve certain issues faced by the people of Sibu.

He also said that this team is not same as a visionary team.

Meanwhile, on Chinese New Year, he urged members of the public to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedure during the festive season.