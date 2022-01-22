Govt to ensure orderly implementation of strategies under Budget 2022, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): The government will ensure that all strategies outlined under Budget 2022 can be implemented in an orderly manner for the people’s well-being, a resilient business sector and to spur sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said for that purpose, the government had set up the Budget 2022 Monitoring Committee (JPB 2022) to monitor the implementation and performance of initiatives under the Budget.

He said the committee would also recommend appropriate solutions, intervention measures and policy changes to ensure the smooth implementation of Budget 2022 which involved an allocation of RM332.1 billion.

“The monitoring process will also involve close cooperation with ministries and implementing agencies to ensure efficient and effective public service delivery.

“JPB 2022 will also look into the level of completion of the initiatives under the 2022 Budget and reconsider the total allocation for related initiatives, if necessary,” he said in a statement here today. – Bernama