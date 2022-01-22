High time for Miri to hold international-level badminton event, says Pujut rep

MIRI (Jan 22): It is high time for an international-level badminton event to be organised in Miri as part of the effort to boost sports tourism here, opined Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

He said such an event could be designed not only to attract local Sarawakian players but also players from neighbouring countries.

“I think it’s time for us to think of organising a really big tournament on an annual basis. For example, an international-level badminton event for Miri so we can attract players from all over Sarawak and also Sabah, West Malaysia, Brunei as well as Kalimantan to come here.

“This I would consider as part of sports tourism and I think it would be good for Miri,” he said in his officiating address at the Lopeng Badminton Club Appreciation Dinner last night.

The Miri mayor said that organisers for the event could also approach big corporations and companies to get support and sponsorship.

“I believe if we really get to organise such a big event, big corporations in Miri such as Shell, Petronas, Petros, SEB (Sarawak Energy Berhad), Samling, Shin Yang, Dayang and so on, you can approach them.

“I’m sure they will be quite happy to support as this will be very good for Miri and the overall development of the badminton sport,” he said.

He also urged all badminton stakeholders in Miri to look into the idea and see how to go about it.

“Miri City Council will definitely support this event too. I hope you all can think about it and get together and see whether we want to do it,” he said.

On the Lopeng Badminton Club, Yii said it had been quite active last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The club has done a lot last year despite the MCO (Movement Control Order) and I wish the club an even better year in 2022.

“Lopeng Badminton Club plays very important roles in the development of badminton in Miri. I remember the club has also conducted referee or umpire courses as well as various other tournaments,” he said.

Yii added that all this was part and parcel of developing badminton in Miri.

“As you all know, sports is very important. Not only is it a healthy lifestyle, sports actually plays a very important role in uniting the people regardless of race.

“Our badminton players, regardless of race, represent Malaysia and I’m sure all of us are rooting for our national players,” he said.

Also present at the dinner were Councillor Aries Leong, who was representing Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sebastian Ting and Lopeng Badminton Club president Yong Kuok Wui.