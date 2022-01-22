Johor Sultan agrees to dissolve state assembly for snap election

JOHOR BARU (Jan 22): Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has given his royal assent to dissolve the Johor assembly, paving way for an early state election.

This was posted in Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today, along with a photograph of him signing the official consent letter.

The post quoted Clause 23 of the Second Part of the Johor State Constitution 1895 to announce that the Johor state assembly was dissolved as of today.

Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at 5pm in the Istana Bukit Serene here.

The sultan was accompanied by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

During the audience, Hasni, who was also accompanied by Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, had presented the sultan with letter seeking the dissolution of the Johor state assembly.

Malay Mail earlier reported that the expected dissolution of the Johor state assembly may happen as early as this weekend, with Hasni expected to present a document to Sultan Ibrahim later today.

This latest development follows rumours of an impending state election in Johor.

Rumours about a snap state election started shortly after the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last December 21.

The death of Osman, whose party is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Hasni leads the state government with razor thin majority of 28 seats. Barisan Nasional (BN) holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven). – Malay Mail