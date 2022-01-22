Malaysia reports 4,116 new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Malaysia recorded 4,116 new Covid-19 infections today.

This is the second day in a row the country’s Covid-19 cases have exceeded 4,000.

“This brings the cumulative Covid-19 positive cases to 2,829,089.

“As of 12 noon today 2,858 patients recovered from Covid-19,” said the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today.

Of the new Covid-19 infections reported today, 498 were imported involving 406 Malaysians and 92 foreigners.

Local transmissions were 3,618, out of which 3,504 were citizens while 114 are non-citizens.

“Cases requiring treatment in the intensive care units (ICU) are 141 cases (116 confirmed Covid-19 cases; 25 suspected cases, probabilities, and cases under investigation).

“Cases requiring respiratory assistance are 62 cases (44 confirmed Covid-19 cases; 18 suspected cases, probabilities, and cases under investigation),” he said.

As for an update on Covid-19 infection clusters, the health ministry reported nine new clusters today.

“This brings the cumulative number of clusters to 6,293, while 6,068 clusters have ended their infection period.

“The number of active clusters are 225 clusters,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that from the new cases reported today, 39 cases were Categories 3, 4, and 5 and the remaining 4,077 cases (99.1 per cent) were from Categories 1 and 2. – Malay Mail