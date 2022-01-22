Mawan disappointed with delay in road upgrading work

SARIKEI (Jan 22): Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan has expressed his disappointment with delay in the completion of road upgrading works in Pakan.

He said he was most frustrated as he was instrumental in requesting for funds to implement the project a few years ago. But until today it has not yet completed to bring the desired benefit to the people of Pakan.

“I was happy when the government approved an allocation of RM24.556 million under ‘projek rakyat’ to implement the project, but when the contractor failed to deliver as scheduled, I am as frustrated as any other people of Pakan,” he said during a site inspection on Thursday.

He said he was aware of public grudges over the delay, and as an elected representative of the area, he was compelled to push Public Works Department (JKR), the implementing agency, to act immediately to address the problem accordingly.

Mawan said he had also written a letter to the state JKR director to tell him of the delay.

Though the project involves upgrading works on three poorly constructed and dangerous sections of Pakan road, covering a distance of 6.1km of the about 24km road, Mawan said the delay had not only caused great inconveniences to the people, but also posed great danger to road users.

Mawan urged JKR to advise the contractor to maintain and open the old sections of the road to traffic and to put up signage for the sake of public convenience and safety.

As stated by JKR Sarikei divisional engineer, Toh Chee Leong, during a briefing last year, upgrading on three sections of 2.985-km + 0.130km; 2.11km and 0.847 stretches would help mitigate accidents and shorten travel distance.