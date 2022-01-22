Minister urges schools in S’wak to take safety precautions to avoid undesirable incidents

KUCHING (Jan 22): All schools in the state are required to take safety precautions to avoid any undesirable incidents, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said this following an incident that occurred at SK Long Bemang in Baram on Jan 21 when a female student sustained minor injurie after falling from the verandah of a dilapidated school block.

According to a report from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today, Sagah said his ministry had taken the necessary steps to ensure the same incident would not occur again.

He added that the student was brought to the hospital and received treatment before she was discharged soon after.

“I want all schools in Sarawak to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students, teachers, supporting staff and visitors,” he told Ukas today.

Meanwhile, he revealed the reconstruction of SK Long Bemang building was approved under the Projek Sekolah Daif and would involve an estimated cost of RM6 million which was tendered last year.

However, as the previous tender process was unsuccessful, it would be re-tendered in February this year.