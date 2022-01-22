Mukah police arrest two Indonesians for alleged involvement in drug activities

SIBU (Jan 22): The police in Mukah have arrested two Indonesian nationals for alleged involvement in drug activities.

According to Mukah district police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the two suspects aged 42 and 45 were arrested at a boarding house near Sungai Mukah at about 9am on Jan 21.

“The two suspects, who work as fishermen, stayed at the same boarding house but in different rooms,” he said in a media statement.

Rizal said when arresting the first suspect, the police found two transparent plastic packets each containing crystal lumps believed to be Methamphetamine weighing about 5.60 grammes on the floor.

No suspicious items were found on the second suspect.

Urine tests from both suspects however returned positive for drugs.

Rizal said the first suspect will be investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the second suspect will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Both suspects will also be investigated under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.