PBDSB calls on PM to address stateless person issue

LAWAS (Jan 22): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is calling on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri to resolve the long standing issue of statelessness affecting many in the country especially those from Sarawak.

Its president Bobby William in a statement yesterday said the prime minister must prove that the ‘Malaysian Family’ concept he introduced when he was sworn in as the eighth PM was not just mere rhetoric.

“The federal government must not be seen as favouring a certain ethnic group only. Instead it should be fair to all Malaysians, irrespective of their race and religion,” said Bobby.

While PBDSB lauded Ismail Sabri for giving his commitment to look into the case of Rohana Abdullah, it reminded the PM that there were many others who are in the same predicament as Rohana.

“Many Dayaks in Sarawak are still waiting for the government to approve their citizenship application.

“We want the government through the Home Ministry to look into their pending cases as well.

“Many are stateless here because there are so many red tapes in the application process,” he lamented.

Rohana, now 22, was abandoned as a two-month-old baby by her Indonesian mother who returned to her country.

She was then raised by a teacher of a kindergarten where Rohana’s mother worked as a cleaner.

Despite their racial and religion differences, Chee Hoi Lan continues to raise Rohana as her own flesh and blood, and provides for all her needs including sending her to religious lessons.

Chee also ensured that Rohana learned the basics of Islam through her studies at school.

Rohana’s story published in several mainstream media last week has caught the attention of the Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who had ordered his officers to investigate the case.

Ismail Sabri has also given his commitment to assist Rohana with her case.