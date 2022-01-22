PM Ismail Sabri at IJN to visit Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri arrived this evening at the National Heart Institute (IJN) where Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was admitted unexpectedly earlier today.

Ismail Sabri arrived at 5.34pm along with his security detail to visit the Pejuang president and twice former PM.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir’s office confirmed that he has been admitted to the hospital’s CCU.

However, his condition is currently unknown.

On January 7, the ex-PM had been admitted to the same hospital for an elective surgery and was released with a clean bill of health on January 13. – Malay Mail