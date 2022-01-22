Police urged to probe ‘middleman’ who cheats China workers

SIBU (Jan 22): Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing urges the police to take immediate action against a ‘middleman’ who has been deceiving Chinese nationals working at Samalaju Industrial Park.

In a statement yesterday, he said dozens of workers from China at the Samalaju Industrial Park had used the services of a ‘middleman’ to convert their wages into renminbi (China currency) at a more favourable exchange rate and remit the money to China on their behalf.

However, this ‘middleman’ has not remitted the money he had received to the relevant bank accounts in China. He gave all sorts of excuses and evaded the workers’ requests to return the money.

“The amounts involved run up to several million ringgit and the workers have lodged a police report, even though the middleman has promised to pay the amount back in two instalments, but this has not been done until now.

“I have reported this case to the Bintulu District police chief Supt Zulkifli Suhaili and urged them to take immediate action.

“They need to call this middleman to the police station to assist in the investigations and get to the bottom of this. They need to pursue this case to the strictest letter of the law,” he added.

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, hoped the people of Bintulu would cease these deceitful acts of cheating and prevent similar cases from occurring.

“If anyone deliberately violates the law, we have to follow through with the proper legal channels. No one is allowed to carry out a currency exchange business without a licence from the government,” he added.