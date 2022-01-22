PPV offsite list for walk-in booster vaccination

KUCHING (Jan 22): Senior citizens can now walk into Offsite Vaccination Centre (Offsite PPVs) for their booster shots, beginning January 24, Monday from 2pm onwards.

As announced by the Ministry of Health, walk-ins for booster shots are now available at selected Offsite Vaccination Centres (Offsite PPVs) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pulau Pinang and Sarawak, but only for the elderly aged 60 years and above.

The three authorised Offsite PPVs assigned in Sarawak are The Spring Mall Level 2 in Kuching, Tamu Berbumbung Permyjaya in Miri and Universiti Teknologi Sarawak in Sibu.

Those who are eligible for the walk-in are required to have a complete digital vaccination certificate on their MySejahtera app. This is a pre-requisite requirement before attending the Offsite PPVs for walk-in.

Walk-in vaccination programme begins at 2pm every day as per the PPV’s vaccination operating day and is operated by the PMPs or Healthcare NGOs outside their private health facilities.

Meanwhile those aged 18 and above (other than senior citizens) who have not had a MySejahtera appointment and would like to have booster dose, may contact and register with any PPV listed on ProtectHealth’s website at website http://www.protecthealth.com.my.

As of January 20, more than 10.2 million booster doses have been administered and 74.4 per cent or 7.6 million doses were contributed by private medical practitioners (PMPs) and healthcare Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) under ProtectHealth.

Currently there are more than 2,000 Onsite PPVs, 177 Offsite PPVs and 221 PPV Outreach operated by PMPs and Healthcare NGOs under ProtectHealth with more than 300 thousand doses capacity per day.