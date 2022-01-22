PRS to hold long-awaited Triennial Delegates Conference in Sibu on May 7

KUCHING (Jan 22): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will hold its long-awaited Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) in Sibu on May 7, which would amongst others decide who will be the new party president.

PRS acting president Datuk Joseph Salang said the venue and date of the TDC was discussed and decided upon at the party’s supreme council meeting today at PRS headquarters here.

He said the TDC had been postponed twice, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was last held in Bintulu on Oct 22 and Oct 23 in 2016.

“The TDC will elect the president, deputy president and vice presidents as well as the committee members of the Supreme Council. That is the content or purpose of the TDC,” he told reporters after chairing the PRS supreme council meeting.

The party is presently without a president following the death of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing on Oct 31 last year.

Nevertheless, PRS succeeded in defending the 11 seats it held during the 12th State Election on Dec 18 last year.

Political observers, however, have remained interested in seeing who will be the new party leader to take over from the late Masing, an outspoken leader who had been the party president since its inception in 2004.

Regarding the TDC, Salang said all party divisions would be instructed to hold their respective general meetings first to their office bearers and select their delegates to come for the conference.

He added the divisions during their meetings can also make nominations for the PRS president and other office bearer posts in the party.

“In terms of the number of divisions, I think we have 32 now but the thing is we have to go through them properly now.

“Based on the (party) constitution, only if they have the threshold number of members in the divisions, they are entitled to send delegates.

“If they cannot meet that threshold, then while the division is there and they have the proper meeting, they cannot send delegates but can only send observers,” he said.

He explained the nomination for party posts to be contested in the TDC will also come from the divisions.

“The nomination will come from the division. They will nominate who they propose to be the president, who they want to be the deputy president. So it all comes down to the committee members (of the supreme council),” he said.

Regarding today’s supreme council meeting, Salang said it was the first to be held after the state polls.

He said members of the supreme council congratulated those who had won in the state polls as well as those who were appointed as members of the new state cabinet.