Pujut rep assures supply of eggs back to normal in few days

MIRI (Jan 22): Supply of chicken eggs would be back to normal in the next few days, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

He gave the reassurance after attending a briefing by Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs (KPDNHEP) Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil Miri with Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf on the recent shortage of eggs today.

“In the last few days, there was a lot of noise about shortage of eggs. We had a very good briefing with the ministry and were told that reduction in production partly due to the Covid-19 and MCO (Movement Control Order) had affected normal production leading to the shortage.

“However, Joe mentioned that supply of eggs will be restored in the next few days,” said the Miri mayor.

Touching on the increase in price of chicken eggs, he said it was due to increase in production cost and that KPDNHEP is looking into a new ceiling price for eggs.

After the briefing, the group visited a supermarket here to check on controlled price items for Chinese New Year festive season.