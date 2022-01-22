Sarawak to set up trade, tourism offices in Brunei, Kalimantan

KUCHING (Jan 22): The Sarawak government will set up Sarawak Trade and Tourism Offices, one in Brunei and another in Kalimantan once Covid-19 pandemic has subsided, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development said they had identified a place in Brunei to establish a Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office there.

He added that another Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office will be set up in Pontianak, Kalimantan.

“We have already set up our Trade and Tourism Office in Singapore, (Statos),” he said during a press conference after launching the Largest Sarawak Themed Mural Painting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

Noting that the new capital of Indonesia will be in East Kalimantan, Abdul Karim said: “The capital city is coming up, we must have our trade office there.”

Statos is an initiative of the Sarawak government to strengthen and develop new trade, investment and tourism linkages between Singapore and Sarawak.

The office, which commenced operation in August 2019, provides professional advisory services to traders, investors and tourism industry players.

Statos provides trade advisory services for importers, exporters and investors who are interested in tapping into the exciting and diverse range of Sarawak products and services on offer.