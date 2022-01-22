Sec-gen: PKR elections from April 22-29, followed by National Congress on June 10-12

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will hold its election of office bearers for the 2022-2025 session from April 22 to 29, while the National Congress will be held from June 10 to 12.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the date was decided by the Central Leadership Council (MPP) which also set the nomination period from March 11 to 19.

To ensure a smooth voting process, he requested party members to check their membership status through the website https://semakan.keadilanrakyat.org.

Saifuddin said the list of members for the election and the Annual General Meeting (MATC) must be registered by Jan 31.

“The MPP has also set for all the party divisions to hold their MATC from March 4 to 27,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin congratulated Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Manivanan Gowindasamy, who had been appointed the Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman and deputy chairman, respectively. – Bernama