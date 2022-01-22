Sources: Johor may call for dissolution of state assembly by Monday

JOHOR BARU (Jan 22): The highly expected dissolution of the Johor state assembly may happen as early as this weekend after Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad is expected to present a document to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar later today.

Hasni has been scheduled to have an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at the Istana Pasir Pelangi at 5pm later, shortly after the Johor Umno liaison meeting at the state party’s office in Jalan Yahya Awal here today.

Sources, close to the state administration, said that after the sultan gives his consent to dissolve the state assembly, Hasni as the state’s mentri besar will need to sent the signed document to the Johor State Assembly Speakers office.

“Traditionally, the Speaker will make the announcement on the dissolution of state assembly and that will pave the way for a state election.

“However, the Election Commission (EC) has to be officially notified of the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly by its Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat,” one of the sources told Malay Mail.

Another source said that similar to the past, a state election must be held within 60 days of the date of dissolution.

“The EC will normally hold a special meeting to discuss the implementation of the state election.

“From there on the various dates for nomination day and campaigning, early voting and running up to polling day will be announced later,” said the second source.

Earlier, Hasni as the Johor Umno chief, arrived at the state party’s office at 2pm.

The Benut assemblyman had hinted to reporters that “It’s going to be a busy day for him” before entering the building to chair the meeting attended by all 26 of Johor Umno division chiefs.

It is learnt that the meeting’s main agenda will be on the state election.

After the meeting, Hasnin is expected to make an announcement on his political capacity as state party chief.

This latest development follows rumours of an impending state election in Johor.

Of late, speculation has been heated that Johor may hold a state election soon. Rumours about a snap state election started shortly after the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last December 21.

The death of Osman, whose party is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, had put the current state government situation as a one-seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Hasni leads the state government with razor thin majority of 28 seats. Barisan Nasional (BN) holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven). – Malay Mail