TAR UC to be upgraded into university

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): The Sabah branch of Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will soon be upgraded into a full-fledged university.

Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai, who is the chairman for TAR UC’s Board of Governors, said the university is eagerly waiting for the approval from the Ministry of Higher Education.

“We are committed to transform (TAR UC Sabah) into a university to give back to the community and nation,” he told reporters during an event at the university college in Alamesra on Saturday.

Liow revealed that Sabah TAR UC had also launched a 10-year roadmap which will outline all of its strategies in its quest to become a top-notch institution.

Among others, Liow said TAR UC Sabah will focus on nurturing digital talents in the state.

“We know Malaysia will be the digital hub for the Asean region. We want to provide the talent for a digital hub.

“We are moving very fast to train our talents,” he said.

He explained that the institution will focus on digital skills such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), digital economy and so on.

He added that TAR UC is also planning to improve its infrastructure in Sabah.

“We are fortunate that we have a permanent campus here in Sabah. In the past, we borrowed campuses and school facilities. But now, we have our own home – own permanent campus

“This permanent campus can accommodate 3,000 students. At the moment, we have 380 students,” he said.

He further disclosed that TAR UC Sabah is also looking to increase the number of courses.

“We will engage the community and industry players to find out what kind of courses they need,” Liow said.

Since its inception in 2002, TAR UC Sabah has produced more than 7,000 undergraduates.

It also offers 15 bursaries for native students each year.