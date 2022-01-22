TYT Taib’s younger sister passes away

KUCHING (Jan 22): The younger sister of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Puan Sri Datin Amar Fredahanam Mahmud, has passed away this morning.

Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim, who is also Fredahanam’s nephew, said in a Facebook post today that she passed away at 6.19am in Kuala Lumpur, and her body was brought back to Kuching.

It is learnt that she would also be buried in Kuching this evening.

Fredahanam is also the wife of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

SEDC in its Facebook page extended its condolences to Abdul Aziz for the passing of his wife.