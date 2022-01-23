Advocate proposes Native Court of Sarawak be made an independent body

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Native Court of Sarawak should be made an independent body and not placed under the Chief Minister’s Department, proposed Sarawak advocate and solicitor Abun Sui Anyit.

He opined that there must be separation of powers between the Judiciary, Parliament and Executive in Sarawak.

“With Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution being amended on Dec 14, 2021 regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sarawak and Sabah are recognised as equal partners to Peninsular Malaysia.

“The Native Court is now under the Chief Minister’s Department (Executive) led by Minister Datuk John Sikie Tayai with Jefferson Jamit Unyat as his deputy in charge of Native Law and Custom,” he said in a statement today.

Abun Sui, who is also Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat information chief, also suggested the Native Court Ordinance 1992 and Native Court Rules 1993 be reviewed or amended to increase the allowances of Court Officers and presiding officers and to ensure that Native Court officers are qualified and just.

“Most importantly, the Native Court must be made independent on its own without being controlled by the Executive (Chief Minister of Sarawak) too,” he said.