Chan remains loyal to DAP

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament (MP) Chan Foong Hin remains loyal to Democratic Action Party (DAP), saying that unity of the party should be the priority of its members.

He hoped that Sabah DAP would learn its lesson, referring to the departure of Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang from the party last Thursday.

“Unity of the party should be the utmost agenda of party members. We should not divide amongst ourselves.”

Hence, Chan said he would accept his co-option into the party’s state committee.

On what post he is appointed to, the former Sabah DAP secretary said position was not important to him.

“I was given the mandate by the people and I have more important duty to do.

“Having a position in the party is just a way to contribute to DAP, but I have done my part all these years and will continue to work hard,” he said to the media during his Chinese New Year walkabout with Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt at the Sunday market at Gaya Street here.

Chan said the party has to move on and avoid further divide among members and supporters.

“For this Chinese New Year, we hope to have a new style of leadership and new political culture.

“That is my wish for the party.”

Chan and Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang were appointed into the Sabah DAP committee in an emergency meeting on Friday night.

The state party secretary Phoong Jin Zhe said Chan and Jannie would be given specific roles to play in the party’s leadership.

On a lighter note, Chan said he would be giving away 5,000 sets of ‘Ah Chan Chinese New Year Goodie Bag’ to Kota Kinabalu folks.

“Priority will be given to hawkers at Gaya Street, Luyang market and Lido market, Chinese school teachers and the media.

“The remaining will be distributed to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

The goodie bag consists of 10 Malaysian-made products, coffee, peanuts, nuts, sunflower seeds, candies, vermicelli and potato chips, were specially selected by Chan for their auspicious meanings that symbolize vigour, prosperity, longevity and good fortune.