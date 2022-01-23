CM announces ‘ang pau’ for Chinese community in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Chinese community leaders and associations in Tuaran will be getting an allocation of between RM5,000 and RM2,000, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji in announcing the ‘ang pau’ for the Chinese community in Tuaran on Sunday, said their associations will receive RM5,000 each while the Kapitan Cina will be allocated RM2,000 each.

According to him, Tuaran which included the state constituencies of Dalit, Tamparuli and Kiulu, is currently serviced by seven Kapitan Cina but the number can be increased should the need arises.

Speaking at a get-together with the Tuaran Chinese community leaders in Kampung Serusop on Sunday, Hajiji said that allocation was given in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebration.

“It is also a sign of my care, as the Chief Minister, for all of you,” he said and expressed hope that the Year of the Tiger would bring a revival to the state and country’s economy.

The Sulaman assemblyman expressed confidence the country’s borders will be opened soon, so that tourism activities can be mobilized to stimulate economic growth.

“When the country’s borders are opened, we want tourism activities to increase. The arrival of foreign tourists will bring benefits to the state, especially employment opportunities for our people and local economic activities,” he said.

Touching on the Chinese New Year which will be celebrated by the Chinese community on February1 and 2, he said the uniqueness of Sabah is that the festival is also celebrated together by the community and other races in the state.

While extending his Chinese New Year greetings to all in Sabah, Hajiji reminded the people to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) still enforced by the authorities, to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially with the emergence of new variants.

He said although the Covid-19 case was showing a decline, the people should not be complacent at all and instead they should always comply with the SOP.

Also present were Hajiji’s wife Datin Seri Panglima Juliah Salag, Sabah Economic Advisors Council chairman Tan Sri David Chu, Sabah Gerakan liaison chairman Datuk Alexander Lo Su Hyen and the state Finance Ministry’s Political Secretary, Datuk Johari Saiman.