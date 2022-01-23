Committee succeeds in enhancing education standard in Layar

BETONG (Jan 23): The establishment of Layar Education Development Committee has succeeded in bringing change and enhancing education standard in Layar constituency.

Assistant Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu is confident that the efforts taken by the committee was a step to help the Betong District education office in preparing learning materials for students.

“The committee does not only provide learning aids but the teachers are also given additional training by experts in early childhood education with emphasis in English,” said Rentap at an appreciation ceremony for Jolly Phonics teachers at Layar Constituency Service Centre, yesterday.

“We are aware that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has provided various methods of teaching and learning that are similar throughout the country, but to see improvements in teaching techniques for students to read faster and better pronunciation techniques are effective during the Jolly Phonics programme.

“Our programme also has the support of the state Education Department to jointly improve education standard.

“We have high hopes for the schools involved. We will support the programme for the sake of development and education excellence in Layar constituency,” he said.

The Layar assemblyman added that other educational needs such as reference materials were given to students in Primary 4, 5 and 6 as well as Form 5 and 6 in the constituency.

Apart from providing reference books, tablets are given to Form 5 students and laptops to Form 6 students to help them in their studies, he said.

For the record, Layar constituency is the only one that has a committee to help educate its children, Rentap added.

Meanwhile, 16 teachers involved in the Jolly Phonics programme were given recognition at the event.

The committee chairman, Paul Langgang and its coordinator Dr Keling Stevenson Acheh were also present at the event.