Covid-19: Sarawak records 14 new cases

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that of the 14 cases, four were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), nine in Category 2 (mild symptoms) while one was in Category 3 (pneumonia).

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said in its daily update that three cases were recorded in Sibu and Bintulu respectively while Miri, Kuching and Betong recorded two cases each.

One case was reported in Samarahan and Limbang.

The latest figures brought the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak to 252,702.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued 21 compounds for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) today, with 12 in Kuching and nine in Sibu.

Twelve compounds were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code and nine for not observing social distancing.

To date, the police have issued 13,012 compounds.