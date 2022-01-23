Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate drops to 31.2 pct

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 took a dip to 31.2 per cent yesterday.

It was 41.6 per cent on Friday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 51.8 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 70.3 per cent followed by Johor (64.3 per cent), Melaka (64.1 per cent), Kelantan (62 per cent) and Perak (57 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates lower than the national rate were Penang (50 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (44.7 per cent), Sabah (42.7 per cent), Labuan (41.7 per cent), Terengganu (41 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Pahang (35.6 per cent) and Kedah (37 per cent).