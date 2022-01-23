Don’t be complacent, strictly adhere to SOPs during CNY, says federation

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations has urged everyone, the Chinese community in particular to trim back their festive celebrations amid the Covid-19 Omicron variant which is highly infectious.

Its president Datuk Richard Wee said there will be less physical contact with reduced festive do in this forthcoming Chinese New Year, which first day falls on Feb 1.

“Despite the fact that a lot of people have been given the booster dose, the Omicron variant is said to be more infectious than the Delta variant.

“For the safety of ourselves and our loved ones, we urge all not to be complacent but strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the State Disaster Management Committee.

“Only when people co-operate and uphold self-discipline could we stay safe and live with the virus,” he said at a charity event organised by the Kuching and Samarahan Che Hui Khor Moral Uplifting Society here today.

His text of speech was read out by the federation’s secretary-general Lim Ah Ted during the event, which Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was the guest of honour.

Wee lauded the society for reaching out to the needy and underprivileged during this Spring Festival.

He said such gesture will be appreciated since many people especially the low-income group had been gravely affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, who is Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, was pleased to note that the society had complemented the government’s efforts in helping the poor and the less fortunate.

He asserted that the society could look into offering other needs than financial ones given that everyone has different needs.

According to him, charity means looking after the individual’s needs, enabling those in need to feel good of being alive.

“When it comes to charity, sometimes, it’s not just about financial aid. There are those who need companionship since everyone has different needs,” he said.

It is understood that the society handed out 400 gift packs and angpows to the needy and the underprivileged.

The society is also expected to organise similar events in Beliong, Asajaya, Padawan, Kota Sentosa and Kuching Chung Hua Primary School 3 in the coming weeks.

Among those present were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng and advisor to the society Datuk Yong Khoon Seng.