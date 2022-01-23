Don’t spread unverified news on Tun M’s health condition, says Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): The public has been urged not to spread any news regarding the health condition of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad unless it is based on official sources such as the family or hospital.

Instead, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa asked the public to pray for the former Prime Minister’s speedy recovery.

“Please respect the current situation of Tun Dr Mahathir’s family,” he said in a Twitter post today.

Since yesterday, media practitioners have gathered outside the National Heart Institute (IJN) here to get the latest development of Dr Mahathir’s health status.

However, the Langkawi MP’s daughter Datin Paduka Marina said her father was in stable condition and responding well to a follow-up treatment at the IJN.

Prior to this, Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN on Jan 7 and discharged on Jan 13 after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8. – Bernama