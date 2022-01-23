Fatimah welcomes PRS announcement on woman candidate in GE15

KUCHING (Jan 23): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah welcomes Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) announcement that the party may nominate a woman candidate for one of its six parliamentary seats in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We welcome what was announced by PRS acting president Datuk Joseph Salang who is seeking for gender equality by maybe fielding a woman candidate in the next general election,” she told reporters after officiating a workshop organised by Society of the Blind in Malaysia Sarawak branch and state Social Welfare Department at a hotel here today.

Fatimah, who is the state Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, hoped that the other component parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will emulate the move by PRS to provide more opportunities for women in politics.

“We support this approach taken by PRS and this is something that we have been waiting for. If all component parties in GPS take the same approach, we can scale greater heights faster and maybe have more women people representatives than currently.”

GPS comprises of PBB, PRS, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

On Saturday, PRS acting president Salang said the party may again nominate a women candidate for one of its parliament seats contesting in the coming general election to promote greater inclusivity in the electoral process.

The two parliamentary seats that are currently being held by PRS are Hulu Rajang and Kanowit.

There has been speculation that GE15, which is due in the middle of next year, might be held this year.