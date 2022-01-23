Heed SOP while celebrating CNY, says Lee

MIRI (Jan 23): The Chinese community here are reminded to heed the standard operating procedures (SOP) while celebrating Chinese New Year (CNY).

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin gave the reminder during the prize giving of Miri Division Secondary and Primary Level Chinese Calligraphy Contest at Riam Road Secondary School’s (RRSS) yesterday.

The Senadin Assemblyman said that the war against Covid-19 was far from over with mutation of variants including the highly infectious Omicron.

“Everybody must play their part by complying with the Covid-19 prevention SOPs. I believed that we are able to keep low Covid-19 cases in the state particularly in Miri with total cooperation from the people on SOP compliance,” he stated.

On the contest, he lauded Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations for holding the contest virtually in collaboration with RRSS’s Chinese Calligraphy Club to promote Chinese culture especially to the younger generation. .

More than 150 students from over 20schools in Miri, Sibuti, Limbang and Marudi participated in the contest held virtually Jan 15.

Also present during the prize giving ceremony were Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations president Datuk David Goh, RRSS’s board of directors’ joint chairman Dato Sri Lau Kiu Kiong and RRSS’s chief executive office (CEO) Dr Pauline Ho.