IEM welcomes NAICO transformation, prepared to become a key partner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM) has welcomed an announcement on the transformation of the National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office (NAICO) into an aerospace coordinating agency, and is prepared to be one of the key partners to the National Aerospace Centre of Excellence to complement the eco-system of the industry.

IEM president Ong Ching Loon said with 50,000 members under its wing, IEM has the resources to develop programmes involving engineers, engineering technologists and engineering technicians to support the industry in terms of maintaining standards which align with the aerospace workforce preparation and development initiative.

“Through IEM, the National Aerospace Centre of Excellence will be able to provide a significant impact to strengthen the workforce for the aerospace industry in terms of the professional competencies of human capital,” he said in a statement.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who made the announcement recently, said NAICO will spur the development of the industry’s ecosystem, and ensure cohesion and coordination of initiatives implemented under the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint (MAIB) 2030 and Aerospace Industry Framework of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Ong said being the secretariat of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisation and the Federation of Engineering Institutions Asia and the Pacific, IEM would also be able to tap into the expertise of other aerospace nations to work together and foster the spirit of mutual development and growth of the industry in Malaysia.

“This strong relationship bolsters not only the relationship with NAICO Malaysia for aerospace engineering and technology but also demonstrates how important this collaboration in training professionals for the local and regional industry.

“With the resources and network available, IEM will continue to support, educate, inspire and connect the Malaysian aerospace community as the future depends on the strength of tomorrow’s workforce,” he added. — Bernama