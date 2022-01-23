Join Socso, take advantage of huge rebate

SARIKEI (Jan 23): Self-employed people are advised to take advantage of the huge rebate in payment of contribution under Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) offered by the government under 2022 Budget.

Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarikei branch manager, Fenny Lim, repeated the call after she registered the first contributor who took advantage of the scheme recently.

Eight self-employment sectors eligible to register for the SKSPS are agriculture, livestock farming, forestry and fisheries including aquaculture (SPS Tani), women working from home (SPS Usahawanita), self-employed natives (SPS Asal), hawkers (SPS Jaja), working disabled (SPS Lain Upaya), tourism industry players (SPS Lancong), artistes (SPS Seni), and those involved in digital business (SPS GIG).

“Our first SKSPS taker is a farmer registered under SPS Tani. Her husband is also a farmer, whom she has also registered under the same scheme,” Lim said.

Under 2022 Budget announced by Minister of Finance on Oct 29 last year, all eligible self-employed were required to pay a contribution of RM46.60 or 20 per cent of the normal rate (RM232.80). The balance (80 pct) or RM186.20 would be topped up by the government.

Those interested to register under SKSPS and take advantage of the huge reduction in premium must come personally to Sarikei Socso office. They must bring along supporting documents such as MyKad and certified letters from the relevant agencies.