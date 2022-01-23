Malaysia records 14 more deaths from Covid-19, total now 31,882

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): Another 14 people have died from Covid-19 in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of deaths from the deadly disease to 31,882.

There were no brought in dead (BID) cases today.

According to the data on the ministry’s CovidNow website, Selangor, Terengganu, Johor, Kedah and Perak all recorded two deaths each, while Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang and Sabah recorded one death respectively.

Remaining states and federal territories did not record any deaths today.

In terms of deaths per one million people, Terengganu continues to hold the top spot, at 15 deaths. This is followed by Pahang, at nine deaths per one million, and Negri Sembilan and Melaka, at eight deaths per one million.

Only federal territories and states such as Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya recorded zero deaths.

New infections by state

Selangor continues to top the list as the state with the highest number of new infections, recording 1,034 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is followed by Johor (529), Kelantan (390), Kedah (295), Penang (226), Kuala Lumpur (224), Sabah (218), Pahang (178), Negri Sembilan (170), Melaka (140) and Perak (112).

The remaining states recorded less than 100 new Covid-19 cases, with them being Terengganu (48), Putrajaya (23), Perlis (13), Sarawak (13) and Labuan (five).

The total number of active cases now stands at 44,088.

Malaysia recorded 4,116 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, the second day in a row the country’s Covid-19 cases have exceeded 4,000.

This brings the cumulative Covid-19 positive cases to 2,829,089. – Malay Mail