Malaysia’s headline inflation to average at 2.1 per cent

KUCHING: Malaysia’s headline inflation has been projected to average at an increase of 2.1 per cent for 2022, analysts estimate.

Malaysia’s headline inflation rate registered at an increase of 3.2 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in December 2021, slightly higher than the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s (MIDF Research) and the market’s expectations by 0.1 per cent.

“Moving into 2022, we expect inflationary pressure to continue on moderating trend amid dissipating low-base effects and easing global supply chain constraint,” MIDF Research said.

As such, the research arm expects overall inflationary pressure to remain within the two to three per cent level for overall Malaysia in 2022 due to better supply-side activities and moderating fuel inflation trend.

“We maintain our projection for consumer price index (CPI) inflation for this year at an increase of 2.1 per cent.”

As guided by the leading indicators, MIDF Research expects the global supply chain constraint to ease and commodity prices to normalise by the middle of 2022.

“On top of that, tightening monetary policy is likely to take place next year with recovery in domestic demand and labour market continuing smoothly.

“If inflation were to spike, we believe the government has enough fiscal policy space to contain inflation among others via its subsidy approaches.”