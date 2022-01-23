Media players set to benefit from strong economic recovery

KUCHING: Media players are set to benefit from strong economic recovery moving into 2022 as the advertising expenditure (adex) industry moves in line with the economy’s health, analysts opine.

The Malaysian economy is set to recover by 5.5 per cent to six per cent in 2022, as per the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s (Kenanga Research) in-house expectations, which will be boosted by strong domestic demand and continued growth in exports.

“As the adex industry moves in line with the economy’s health, we believe the media players are set to benefit from strong economic recovery moving into 2022,” Kenanga Research said.

“With domestic demand expected to rise, businesses will follow suit in expanding their marketing budget, thus, greatly benefiting media players like Media Prima Bhd due to the group’s integrated marketing approach that makes advertising convenient via their OMNIA segment.

“Moving into 2022, we expect a better adex outlook as businesses return to operating at optimal levels coupled with the strong domestic demand which would encourage more advertising activities.”

Kennaga Research recalled that total gross adex rose by 27 per cent to RM1.8 billion from RM1.4 billion in the third quarter of current year 2021 (3QCY21) as all traditional and non-traditional segments increased quarter on quarter (q-o-q).

The research arm also gathered that with the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdowns in 4QCY21, radio advertising (radex) and newspaper adex rose by 81 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively, each contributing a higher adex percentage to overall adex (up two percentage points (ppt) in radex and up 2.6ppt in newspaper adex).

“Moreover, digital adex jumped by 37 per cent which contributed a rise of seven per cent in total gross adex, thanks to a 46 per cent rise in Youtube adex which we believe was boosted by the year-end holiday ads. We note digital adex, which surpassed newspapers in 3QCY21, has successfully continued to stay above the newspaper platform indicating a strong preference for digital platforms by advertisers due to ease of use and outreach.”