Masidi urges parents, schools to protect young children from Covid-19 after cases involving those aged below 12 ‘quite high’

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has urged parents and schools to take necessary measures to protect young children from Covid-19.

He said the number of infections involving children under 12 years old who are not eligible for vaccination was quite high, comprising 18.6 per cent or 32 out of the 172 new cases on Sunday.

“Parents and school management are once again urged to take necessary steps to prevent young children from getting infected.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said new Covid-19 cases in Sabah has declined by 46 to 172 cases.

He said the daily infections in most districts were stable with only seven districts recording double-digit cases.

He said Kota Kinabalu topped the list with 31 cases, while the number of cases in Papar has increased from nine to 21.

Meanwhile, he said Ranau saw an increase of 14 to 21 cases due to two active clusters in the district.

Cases in Tuaran has dropped to 11 compared to 37 the day before. Ten districts recorded zero new case.

Masidi also said that five active clusters contributed 24 new cases in Sabah.

“Jalan Bypass Kologon Cluster, Ranau recorded the most infections with 10 new positive cases, followed by five cases from Jalan Pertukangan Cluster in Sandakan.

“Another education institution cluster in Ranau, namely Puri Cluster, recorded four new positive cases.”

Of the 172 new cases, 168 fell under Categories 1 and 2, while Categories 3 and 4 each recorded one case.

Two cases were registered under Category 5.