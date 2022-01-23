Political parties return to Gaya Street for walkabout

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): With the Chinese New Year celebration in a week’s time, several political parties made their annual walkabout at Gaya Street here on Sunday.

The annual walkabout was not held the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and being able to do it this year is a good sign.

“It is good to see the other parties here today. This annual program and the Chinese New Year carnival organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah on Saturday night was a good sign indicating that our community is coming back,” said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Yee Moh Chai.

Joining him in extending the party’s Chinese New Year greetings to the public and hawkers at Gaya Street were PBS deputy president Datuk Jahid Jahim, secretary general Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and the party’s leaders.

As the oldest Sabah-based party in the state, the multi-racial PBS has by tradition celebrated not only the Chinese New Year but also Harvest Festival, Hari Raya and Christmas annually, said Yee.

“To be able to have this traditional walkabout today is also an indication that the Covid-19 situation is under control,” he said.

Meanwhile when asked to comment on the federal government’s decision to allow school teachers under the Education Ministry to get involved in politics, Yee opined that there was nothing wrong with it as it is an individual’s right.

He however stressed that the teachers who do so must be mindful of their responsibilities to the students.

“If you are teacher, policemen, or someone holding a post or responsibility, I think you have to be mindful of the responsibility that you are holding a post. A teacher for example, may have his or her own political ideology, doctrine.

“It is also important that the individual makes sure that they remain professional … you should teach as a teacher, but not necessarily teach your own personal ideology,” he stressed.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in making the announcement on Saturday also said that staff of the Community Development Department (Kemas) can also actively participate in politics from now on.

“I have already brought this matter up to the Cabinet and decided that, in line with the democratic rights of the people, teachers should be allowed to get involved in politics.

“Previously, Kemas staff were allowed to get involved in politics. However, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration changed that and imposed a restriction on their participation.

“Hence, I am pleased to announce that Kemas staff are now allowed to get involved in politics,” he said.