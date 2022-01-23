Rise in number of new donors is proof many no longer afraid to donate blood, says Lee

MIRI (Jan 23): The increase in the number of first time blood donors is proof that many members of the society are no longer afraid to donate their blood, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said unlike before, many were afraid to donate their blood or be part of the effort to save lives.

“We no longer see such fear at blood donation drives organised by numerous NGOs (non-government organisations) and there will always be first time donors at each of this campaign.

“This also shows that our community is not only a concerned community, but they are also very supportive. Because of this attitude, we can continue to hold all these live saving blood donation campaigns,” he told reporters when visiting a blood donation drive organised by Miri St Joseph Alumni Association at Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Chapter here yesterday.

Lee also encouraged more NGOs here to actively hold blood donation drives to help Miri Hospital Blood Bank top up its blood supply, especially during the festive season.

“Those who wish to organise the event or donate their blood don’t have to worry as this activity is safe for those who are qualified to donate their blood.

“Donors will be screened by medical officers and they will only be allowed to donate if they are qualified to do so. Health safety is always the priority of these activities,” he said.

Earlier, Lee who was also Miri St Joseph Alumni Association advisor, expressed his gratitude to the association for organising such a noble cause.

“Response from members of the public has been very encouraging and the organiser is also giving away a special token to the youngest donor who is donating blood for the first time.

“Indirectly, this will also encourage more people like them to take part in activities like this,” he said.

Lee believed that with the support from the local community, Miri will have no problem topping up blood supply in its blood bank.

Also present at the programme were chairman of the alumni, Gerald Goh and SMK St Joseph principal, Peter Use Lenjau.