Salang: PRS may field woman candidate in GE15

KUCHING (Jan 23): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) may again nominate a woman candidate for one of its six parliamentary seats in the coming general election, says acting president Datuk Joseph Salang.

He said while the date for the 15th general election (GE15) hasn’t been announced, PRS was making early preparation by setting up a committee to select candidates for their six seats.

He said the committee, which was agreed upon at the Supreme Council meeting yesterday, was headed by vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai who would then choose the members.

“We are hoping to have a woman candidate. We want to be gender correct. We don’t want to purposely exclude anybody. We make sure that we include women in the electoral process,” he told reporters after the meeting at PRS headquarters here yesterday.

According to Salang, the coming GE15 was among matters discussed at the meeting.

“Yes, we did discuss the GE15. We do not know when the election will be held but the term of the current parliament ends in May next year.

“We therefore have to set up a committee to select candidates for the six constituencies,” he said, adding the committee would be independent and would not compromise with anyone with vested interest in any of the six seats.

“Those who may be considered as candidates will not to be part of the committee.

“We want to be inclusive. We make sure that it’s not all Iban. We must also have a woman in the committee,” he said.

In the GE14 in 2018, PRS for the first time included a woman candidate in the person of Rita Insol to stand in Selangau.

She however failed to defend the seat for PRS which was won by Baru Bian who contested under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket.

Apart from Selangau, PRS’ other five seats are Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Hulu Rajang, Kanowit and Julau.

Two of the seats are held by PRS, namely, Huju Rajang and Kanowit.

PRS leaders including secretary-general Dato Janang Bunsu have maintained their stand in previous media reports that the party would not give up any of these seats to other parties.