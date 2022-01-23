Sibu Central Market to install CCTVs in ‘every nook and corner’

SIBU (Jan 23): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will install 93 high performance closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) in Sibu Central Market to enhance security of the market.

This is according to SMC market and petty traders committee chairman Albert Tiang who revealed that these will comprise short and long range, wide angle as well as 360 degree vision.

“Upon completion of these CCTVs installation in time to come, every nook and corner of Sibu Central Market will be covered and monitored on real time even via smartphone.

“In that way, we hope to prevent thefts and discriminate parking around the central market area especially along Jalan Channel and back lane of Jalan Khoo Peng Loong during peak hours, which is causing traffic congestion.

“The presence of these electronic eyes will also help prevent squabbles among certain hawkers over business,” Tiang said.

There are currently about 20 units installed in the market.

He was speaking to reporters, after a symbolic lantern lighting up ceremony by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng at the central market last night.

Tiang added that the entire new system was designed by China-based Hikvision, the world’s largest manufacturer of CCTVs.

Meanwhile, lanterns have been put up at the central market to bring in the festive cheer.

Hawkers committees are working with SMC to these decorations.

Tiang noted that the council will also put up festive decorations at central market for other festivities such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak.

“Additionally, we will be able to show to other places that Sibu is a town of festivals,” he said.

Among those present were Persatuan Penjaja Bersatu Bahagian Sibu Dan Meradong Sarawak chairman Chiong Siong Nguong, secretary Ting Chuong Chiok, Persatuan Pemilik Kedai Kecil Sibu chairman Tie Chi Chai, Sibu Hawkers Welfare Association chairman Captain Tan Hong Kiang, and Joseph Siew of the council’s Town Health and Services Division.