TDM target as many volunteers as full-time soldiers by 2025

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Malaysian Army (TDM) is aiming to have as many volunteers as full-time personnel by 2025, in line with the 12nd Malaysia Plan and the Army Strategic Plan under the ‘Army 4NEXT Generation’ initiative.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Dato Seri Zamrose Mohd Zain said the need to increase the volunteer reserve force is being prioritised as part of an augmentation concept.

“As a result, a cadet officer under the Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES) who has been appointed will need to be active in military activities and report themselves to the Territorial Army Regiment Series 500 soonest,” he explained.

He was speaking at the 39th appointment ceremony for PALAPES cadet officers at public university level for Sarawak and Sabah zones at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) yesterday.

The Army chief also encouraged more to join the volunteer reserve force to support the country in times of crises.

“As we all know that the country was beset with floods recently and it required a lot of manpower to handle the situation. TDM currently has a force of over 80,000 and about 16,000 personnel were assigned to tackle the floods.”

“The remaining were assigned to guard the country’s borders and to be on standby for any incidents,” he said.

Zamrose added that about 500 Unit Outboard Motor (OBM) units had been deployed at Selangor due to the floods there and those units would be equality distributed among other states once the floods in Selangor subside.

Meanwhile, 43 cadet officers under PALAPES at public university level were sworn in as young officers.

The appointment ceremony involved cadet officers from five public universities, namely Unimas, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).