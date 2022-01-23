Teachers’ involvement in politics shouldn’t be to extent of affecting their real duties, says PM

BERA (Jan 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today reminded the Community Development Department’s (Kemas) teachers and staff not to neglect their real duties as educators although they are allowed to be involved in politics.

He said the details on their permitted involvement in politics would be issued by the departments or agencies involved such as Kemas and would be referred for approval by the Ministry of Rural Development before serving as a guideline for them.

“We have to wait for the details to see the extent of (political) involvement allowed…whether they can hold a post in a party, to attend political programmes and no action to be taken against them if they do unlike before.

“We are allowing this (political involvement) in respecting the democratic practice while the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has agreed to it. Although if allowed, it should not adversely affect their real duties.”

Ismail Sabri said this at a news conference after attending a closed-door meeting with staff of the Bera district Kemas at its office, here.

Asked when the details were expected to be announced, he said it would not take long as the guidelines on teachers’ involvement in politics had already existed before, but the practice was barred during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

“Now those concerned should look again at the guidelines and may do some improvements needed. This, we also leave to Kemas,” he added.

With the political involvement now allowed, the prime minister said hopefully, it would prevent the incident in which some women leaders of a political party had to resign from their posts when disallowed from being involved in politics because of them being Kemas community developers.

Yesterday, after attending a closed-door meeting with the Kelantan Umno political bureau, Ismail Sabri however announced at a news conference that political involvement was allowed for Kemas teachers and staff, resulting in the restriction circular to be null and void. – Bernama