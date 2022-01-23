Tiong urges youths to consider staying back to start businesses in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 23): Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has urged the young people of Sibu to consider staying back in their hometown to grow, develop and start businesses here.

“After all, Sibu is the place where you grew up, with your parents and family here.

“After you have learnt some skills and knowledge in other places and accumulated some necessary experience, please consider coming back to transfer those knowledge and skills to Sibu and use the talent and experience you have garnered,” said Tiong when officiating at the 2022 Sibu Gateway Chinese New Year Market here last night.

He added that just like the concept of ‘Restructure, Rebuild, and Thrive’ that he had championed, the power of the youth is needed to stimulate the local economy and revitalise the community for the good of Sibu, especially Dudong.

Tiong observed that the business sector is growing strong, which in turn promotes local economic vibrancy.

With this in mind, he called for the introduction of more investments and resources to create a future with more development potential and opportunities for the next generation.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, pointed out with shortages in the global supply chains, resulting in rising prices of goods and housing, the young people today face a widening disparity between the rich and poor with a predicament that most resources are concentrated in the hands of the upper class.

Against this backdrop, he said the young people are facing greater challenges in finding their own places in the world.

“However, young people, do not give up on yourselves as you face the difficulties in front of you.

“Embrace your youthful energy and cheer up, because you have the courage to face any challenges in life. I believe that as long as you have perseverance, you will be able to get through the challenges of building a good life and strong business,” he added.

Tiong also encouraged all young people here by reminding them of the adage that “wealth does not last more than three generations”.

“Don’t think it is easier for anyone to achieve success just because they come from a wealthy family background if they cannot understand the struggles of the previous generations or those entrepreneurs from poorer families.

“Starting from scratch is never easy. In the process of building a career on their own strengths, what they have experienced in their journey, will give them the wisdom to gain a firm foothold in society and business, certainly more than young people with relatively little experience.

“Therefore, no matter what family background you come from, you should try to build a business from scratch with your own strength and leverage on the latest technology and social media to create your brand and presentation and then integrate into the international market for more business opportunities,” he stressed.

At the function, he announced a grant of RM50,000 to the Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak, as an additional resource to help more young entrepreneurs start their business ventures.

On the Chinese New Year Market, Tiong said it has brought together many aspiring young people from all over Sibu to showcase their brands and products.

“This bazaar’s structure allows up to 70 booths for participants to expand their network this Spring Festival and make new contacts.

“It also builds a platform for the youth and entrepreneurs who are full of ideas for business and provide them with an opportunity to communicate and learn from each other on making their enterprises more advanced and competitive.

“And perhaps, even find new suitable partners to collaborate to bring products and ideas to market.”

Tiong also took the opportunity to appeal to all not forget to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the 10-day event of the market.

The event was co-organised by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak, PLUX Incubation Hub and Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Young Entrepreneur Committee.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government) Michael Tiang, SMC chairman Clarence Ting, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Lanang MP Alice Lau, PLUX Incubation Hub President and chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Renco Yong, Startup Entrepreneur Association Sarawak chairman Sean Hii, United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division president Ngieng Ping Sing and Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) president Datuk Lau Cheng Kiong.