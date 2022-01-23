UK inflation soars to highest in almost 40 years

Fundamental outlook

UK inflation rose 5.1 per cent in December on monthly basis, gaining 5.4 per cent on an annual basis, the highest since recorded since 1982. The market is observing the outcome of the next central bank meeting in early February.

US equity market plunged on Friday ahead of the FOMC meeting to be held later this week. The Dow Jones fell 450 points upon closing while S&P Index lost 84 points and Nasdaq Composite slid 385 points. Traders remained cautious and observant on a possible rate hike in first quarter of the year as the US 10 year-bond yields rose last week and closed at 1.771 per cent on Friday.

The People’s Bank of China slashed the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8 per cent to 3.7 per cent. The five-year loan prime rate was reduced by five basis points to 4.6 per cent. Chinese policymakers implemented a rate cut to counter the economic slowdown.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is escalating and US President Joe Biden warned Russia of a disaster if President Vladimir Putin sends in the troops to invade Ukraine. WTI Crude prices continued to stay firm and have been trading in high demand.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in weak sentiment last week as we predicted. We forecast the trend will stay bearish and probably dive down to 112.50. Topside resistance could emerge at 114.50 in case of a recovery. Strong selling pressure is expected as the Dollar Index (USDX) has revealed signs of weakening.

Euro/US dollar saw strong support at 1.13 and ready to bounce this week. However, we expect an initial range from 1.13 to 1.14 before jumping higher. Traders are advised to stay alert during the sideways consolidation as the market might only spring up in February.

British pound/US dollar has been moving in a bear trend and might reach 1.35 this week. Nevertheless, the market may be supported at 1.35 and is ready to make a recovery soon. We predict the trend will contained from 1.35 to 1.3650 region in some short-covering actions. Mixed trading is anticipated in the market.

WTI Crude prices have been trading in firm demand for weeks. We reckoned the trend will stay within US$84 to US$88 per barrel this week until the momentum breaks beyond either direction. It is crucial to follow the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the shortage of energy supply in Europe in order to predict another price hike. Proper risk control is advised.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives surged last week and made a historical high on Friday’s closing. The market followed the rising demand in crude and would likely ascend further in the coming weeks. April Futures contract settled at RM5,232 per metric tonne on Friday. There are two possible scenarios for the market. It might make a correction at RM5,200 per metric tonne or reach RM5,500 per metric tonne. Nevertheless, the sentiment is expected to remain bullish.

Gold prices reached US$1,840 per ounce last week as the market’s fund shifted from US bonds. We foresee the price movement will be contained between US$1,820 to US$1,840 per ounce. Observe a breakout above US$1,840 per ounce that could initiate a new bullish trend to above US$1,880 per ounce.

Silver prices stayed resisted at US$24.50 per ounce. We expect the trend to stay sideways in tight range from US$24 to US$25 per ounce while waiting for further fundamental market news. Theoretically, floating above US$24.50 per ounce level would likely lead to a surge in silver bulls. Gold will remain a lead catalyst to the silver’s trend.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.