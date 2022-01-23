Warisan can be instrumental in political changes – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Former Democratic Action Party (DAP) personalities joining Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is a good indication that the party can be instrumental in the political changes in the country.

Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said Selangor state assemblyman Bryan Lai, Penang’s former two-term Jelutong Member of Parliament Jeff Ooi and state executive councillor Danny Law’s decision to join Warisan shows that the party can be the people’s choice.

Speaking to reporters after a walkabout in Gaya Street in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year on Sunday morning, Shafie said those from Peninsular Malaysia who opted to join Warisan have said that they see no other choice (to govern).

“Looking at election after election, we can see the voter turnout is getting lower, this means that the rakyat have no choice (who to vote). So with Warisan, a multi-racial party as a choice, this can alter the country’s political scenario where the rakyat are willing to vote for Warisan,” he said.

Shafie added that if the people there can accept a party that was ‘born’ in Sabah then a party that is from Peninsular Malaysia can also be accepted.

When asked if there are any other elected representatives from Peninsular Malaysia who would also be crossing over to Warisan, Shafie said those interested must have the same fighting values as the party.

“We do not encourage those who want to join (Warisan) because they feel that they may be offered something in return, but if what you are championing is in line with our struggles then we welcome you,” said Shafie.

To a question if the three DAP Sabah leaders who quit the party recently namely Justin Wong (Sri Tanjung), Calvin Chong (Elopura) and former senator Adrian Lasimbang had approached Warisan, Shafie said he is not aware of the matter.

According to him, Justin and Calvin had contested under Warisan’s logo in the state election and he needs to see what their stand is at the moment.

Warisan, he said, had also not reached out to them.

“The door is open to them as we are all Malaysians and if they want to work together with us so that the voices of the people are heard and to unite the people, we have no problem with that.

“If we can accept a YB from Teratai what more YBs from Sabah,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile Shafie said while interacting with the hawkers and public at Gaya Street, he noted that most were worried about the increasing cost of living and price of goods.

The government, he stressed, therefore must do something to address the people’s worries and also implement measures to anticipate future issues that may happen like natural disasters.

“The rakyat also stressed that they support Warisan and told me, Datuk Seri come back to power, we miss you. Hearing this inspires me to be more driven (in our struggles).

“Even though we face many challenges we should continue and not lose because of the people of the country,” he said.

When asked for his opinion on teachers being allowed to be involved in politics, Shafie stressed that they have the right to but they must focus on nation building as they are educators.

The Education Ministry, he pointed out, was set up not for politics as that was the role for political parties.

“If we encourage teachers to get involved in politics, they may try to influence the students because the biasness in the aspect of their stand is already there. The decision to bar teachers from politics was made during Barisan Nasional (BN) governance.

“Surely they are not making a u-turn?” he asked, adding that too much politicking in the country is not healthy.