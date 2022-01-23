Warisan yet to decide if contesting in Johor state election, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 23): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), which spread its wings to Peninsular late last year, has yet to decide whether it will contest in the coming Johor state election, said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the dissolution of the Johor state assembly was just announced yesterday and there was no information as to when the state election would be held.

“The date of the election will be announced by the Election Commission,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the ‘Warisan Night’ on Saturday night, Shafie disclosed that he had contacted Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) President Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and told the latter to make preparations for the state election.

Shafie, who has held several ministerial posts in the federal government, pointed out that Warisan has supporters in Johor, for instance in Pasir Gudang where there are many Sabahans and Sarawakians residing there.

“But we will not just rely on Sabah and Sarawak (for support), we will see how the situation is, we will decide when the time comes,” he said.

Shafie also said that he preferred that the general election be called soon so that money will not be spent on the state elections.

“It is election after election… Melaka and Sarawak now Johor. After the state election, they will still need to have the parliament election so I do hope the general election can be called anytime rather than spending money on one after another state election,” he said.

On Warisan’s readiness for the general election, the former Sabah Chief Minister pointed out that expanding the party to Peninsula Malaysia was a sign that it is ready as Warisan is mindful of what is happening on the ground there.

At the event on Saturday night, three former DAP politicians officially joined Warisan. They are Selangor state assemblyman Bryan Lai, Penang’s former two-term Jelutong Member of Parliament Jeff Ooi and state executive councillor Danny Law.

Others joining the party are former Johor state assemblyman Suhaimi Salleh and former MIC central working committee member Sunther Subramaniam.