Youths arrested for allegedly riding motorcycles dangerously in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 23): Four youths were arrested by the police for allegedly riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner along Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’akub yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspects aged between 15 and 21 were arrested during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ conducted by the Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters which started at around 4pm yesterday.

“Three of the suspects were seen performing the ‘Superman’ stunt while another was seen performing the ‘wheelie’ stunt,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said the suspects will be investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.

Meanwhile, he said the police also issued 84 summonses and inspected 42 vehicles and 45 individuals during the operation. Two motorcycles were also seized.

Yesterday’s operation was led by Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy chief DSP Mathew Manggie along with nine other police personnel.